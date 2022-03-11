Tamil Nadu records 112 new Covid-19 cases, zero death

Tamil Nadu continued to witness a decline in daily Covid-19 cases as 112 new infections were reported on Friday, pushing the caseload to 34,51,710. No casualties were recorded today and the toll remained at 38,023. As many as 327 people got discharged leaving 1,461 active infections.

A total of 42,241 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of specimens examined to 6.49 crore.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Among all districts, Chennai (42), Coimbatore (13), Chengalpattu (12) accounted for the majority of new cases. As many as 16 districts including Ariyalur, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Karur, Madurai,Mayiladuthurai, Nagpattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkotai, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tirupathur, Thoothukudi and Villupuram recorded no fresh cases.

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, zero cases were reported for the second time after March 7 since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020. The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 1,65,757. As many as 433 samples were tested till 10 am on Friday and all them returned negative.

There are 21 active cases in the union territory including seven in Puducherry region, 10 in Karikal and four in Mahe, and all of them are in home Isolation. The department has administered 16,02,392 Covid-19 vaccine doses which included 9,32,924 first doses, 6,56,623 second and 12,845 booster doses.

With PTI inputs