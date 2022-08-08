Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm rainfall in first six days of August, one dead: Minister

August 8, 2022 12:25:59 pm
Tamil Nadu recorded 269 mm of rainfall, which is 102 per cent higher than normal, from August 1 to August 6, according to the state’s Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next four days.
In a statement Sunday, Ramachandran said Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri recorded the maximum rainfall. He said that one person died in Vellore after a tree fall and close to 29 houses were damaged due to the rain. He also said an average rainfall of 2.71 mm was recorded in 16 districts of the state in the past 24 hours, he added.
As many as 8,567 people from 2,597 families were affected due to the rainfall in the state and the government has housed them in 69 relief centres in 10 districts and helped them with all necessary facilities, read the minister’s statement.
On August 7, the minister said, 1.10 lakh cusec of water was discharged from the Mettur Dam and 13,000 cusec from the Bhavani Sagar dam and warnings were sent to 29.10 lakh mobile phones of those living near the river banks.
The minister said district and state control rooms are functioning round the clock with additional force. People can register their complaints on toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 and also by sending WhatsApp messages to 94458 69848, he added.
For rescue and relief works, multiple teams from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been kept on standby in several districts. Three teams each in Tiruchirapalli and Nilgiris, two teams in Namakkal and one team each in Coimbatore, Erode, and Kanniyakumari have been deployed along with 348 rescue personnel of the NDRF. Apart from this, 11 teams of SDRF have also been stationed.
The minister said the district collectors have been directed to take all necessary preventive measures to avert damages due to heavy rainfall and flood.
Here are the weather department’s forecast and warnings for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next four days:
August 8: Light to moderate rain at isolated places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Karur, Madurai, rest of the districts in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Karaikal area.
August 9 and August 10: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, North coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.
August 11: Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, rest of the districts in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
