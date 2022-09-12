Tamil Nadu: Rat’s head found in vegetarian food parcel, police initiates probe

A person, who had ordered food from a vegetarian restaurant, allegedly found a rat’s head in one of the food parcels on Sunday.

After inspecting the meat, the person alongside his family, reached the restaurant to enquire about the incident. The hotel, however, informed them that they did not find any such thing when they parcelled the food items. Following this, a police complaint was registered.

The incident happened at a restaurant near Arani bus stand in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, one R Murali, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had ordered 35 parcels of vegetarian meals for a condolence event. When one of the guests opened the parcel, they reportedly found meat alleged to be a rat’s head in the beetroot fry.

“We have issued a CSR, and the food samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing by the food safety authorities. The hotel management suspects foul play, they claim that if the customer had found something when they were eating here at the restaurant then there is a valid claim, however they had found something several hours after they took the parcel home. We are carrying out further enquiry on this,” an official at the Arni Town police station said.