Tamil Nadu ranks second in number of suicides in India in 2021, shows NCRB data

Tamil Nadu has ranked second in the country in terms of the number of suicides reported in 2021, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, with the state recording 18,925 suicides, behind Maharashtra with 22,207 such cases.

According to the NCRB data, Tamil Nadu contributed 11.5 per cent to the total number of suicides registered across the country last year.

The state also ranked second in the ‘deaths due to road accidents’ category, with 15,384 casualties being recorded in 2021, behind Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 21,792 such cases.

Most of the road accidents were reported from 6 pm to 9 pm, and among them, the majority were reported in Tamil Nadu (14,415 cases), followed by Madhya Pradesh (9,798 cases) and Kerala (6,765 cases). Majority of deaths due to two-wheeler accidents were also reported in Tamil Nadu (8,259 deaths), accounting for 11.9 per cent of the total deaths in such accidents, the data revealed.

The data also revealed that road accidents (55,442 cases) accounted for 97.4 per cent of total traffic accidents in 53 mega cities during 2021. Chennai topped the list with 5,034 road accident cases, followed by Delhi (4,505 cases) and Bengaluru (3,213 cases). However, when it came to the number of fatal road accidents, Delhi city topped the list with 1,172 deaths, followed by Chennai with 998 deaths.

According to NCRB, the cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed that most road accident deaths (including unmanned railway crossings) in cities were due to over-speeding, which accounted for 55.4 per cent of total deaths due to road accidents in 2021. Dangerous or careless driving/over-taking, driving under influence of drug/alcohol were some of the other factors.