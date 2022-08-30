scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Tamil Nadu ranks second in number of suicides in India in 2021, shows NCRB data

With 5,034 cases, Chennai accounts for the most number of road accidents among cities. Chennai comes second in the number of fatal road accidents recorded, with 998 deaths last year.

The NCRB data also revealed that road accidents (55,442 cases) accounted for 97.4 per cent of total traffic accidents in 53 mega cities during 2021. (File)

Tamil Nadu has ranked second in the country in terms of the number of suicides reported in 2021, as per National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, with the state recording 18,925 suicides, behind Maharashtra with 22,207 such cases.

According to the NCRB data, Tamil Nadu contributed 11.5 per cent to the total number of suicides registered across the country last year.

The state also ranked second in the ‘deaths due to road accidents’ category, with 15,384 casualties being recorded in 2021, behind Uttar Pradesh, which recorded 21,792 such cases.

Also Read |NCRB report 2021: 7.2 per cent increase in death by suicide; experts say ‘busting myths, stigma is crucial’

Most of the road accidents were reported from 6 pm to 9 pm, and among them, the majority were reported in Tamil Nadu (14,415 cases), followed by Madhya Pradesh (9,798 cases) and Kerala (6,765 cases). Majority of deaths due to two-wheeler accidents were also reported in Tamil Nadu (8,259 deaths), accounting for 11.9 per cent of the total deaths in such accidents, the data revealed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

The data also revealed that road accidents (55,442 cases) accounted for 97.4 per cent of total traffic accidents in 53 mega cities during 2021. Chennai topped the list with 5,034 road accident cases, followed by Delhi (4,505 cases) and Bengaluru (3,213 cases). However, when it came to the number of fatal road accidents, Delhi city topped the list with 1,172 deaths, followed by Chennai with 998 deaths.

According to NCRB, the cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed that most road accident deaths (including unmanned railway crossings) in cities were due to over-speeding, which accounted for 55.4 per cent of total deaths due to road accidents in 2021. Dangerous or careless driving/over-taking, driving under influence of drug/alcohol were some of the other factors.

More from Chennai

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:22:32 pm
Next Story

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case, court issues notice to victims, child welfare officer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

From Maulana Azad and GN Azad to Congress’s survival crisis
From the Urdu Press

From Maulana Azad and GN Azad to Congress’s survival crisis

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Economist, former Planning Commission member Abhijit Sen dies

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

Teesta Setalvad can move appropriate authority for protection, says SC

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

WHO director in Asia accused of racism, abuse put on leave

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

NCRB report shows rise in suicides; experts say 'busting myths crucial'

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement