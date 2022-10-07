scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Tamil Nadu divided over mighty Chola king’s religious identity, as film personalities stir controversy

Raja Raja I had built the Brihadishwara or the Big Temple between 1003 and 1010 AD and he was the inspiring force behind the expansion of his kingdom by land and sea.

The life and living conditions of the Cholas had always fascinated the people here and Kalki Krishnamurthy's Ponniyin Selvan (Ponni's son) in Tamil depicting the story of Arulmozhivarman, later known as Raja Raja Cholan, continues to hold sway in people's mind.

More than his monumental achievements and the Brihadishwara temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur that he constructed which still draws lakhs of devotees annually, the mighty Chola emperor Raja Raja’s religious identity suddenly appears to be in question.

Raja Raja I had built the Brihadishwara or the Big Temple between 1003 and 1010 AD and he was the inspiring force behind the expansion of his kingdom by land and sea.

Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam is no Shankar or SS Rajamouli, but he’s fearless

The life and living conditions of the Cholas had always fascinated the people here and Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan (Ponni’s son) in Tamil depicting the story of Arulmozhivarman, later known as Raja Raja Cholan, continues to hold sway in people’s mind.

Recently, Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaaran stoked a controversy claiming that Raja Raja Cholan was not a Hindu king. He found support from actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and Congress parliamentarian S Jothimani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears
Eye on China Party CongressPremium
Eye on China Party Congress
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...Premium
We had to target 40 people a day: TN engineer who escaped Myanmar’s...

His remark comes days after the release of Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, based on author Kalki Krishnamurthy’s historical fiction.

Apparently shocked at an attempt to portray the king as non-Hindu, Telangana and Puducherry Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, remarked that there was an attempt to hide the Hindu cultural identity in TN and called for efforts to resist it.

Lashing out at Vetrimaaran, BJP’s former national secretary H Raja claimed that Raja Raja Cholan was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and called himself ‘Sivapadha Sekara’.

Advertisement
Express Explained |Ponniyin Selvan:1 puts focus on Cholas: what happened during their rule?

“He was responsible for building the Brihadishwarar temple. Has Raja Raja Cholan built churches or mosques to say he was not a Hindu?” he asked.

The National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran said at an event that there were persistent efforts to saffronise Tamil savant Thiruvalluvar and Raja Raja Cholan.

Rejecting his remarks, BJP leader H Raja dared the director to show at least two churches or mosques built by Raja Raja Cholan.

Advertisement

Haasan, the latest to take sides in the controversy, said there was no term as Hindu religion during this Chola king’s reign. “There were Vaishnavism, Shaivism and Samanam. The Britishers coined the term Hindu,” the veteran actor who watched Ponniyin Selvan along with the cast and crew, claimed.

Also Read |The enduring popularity of Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan, now adapted for big screen by Mani Ratnam

“Raja Raja Cholan was more cosmopolitan in outlook and secular too. He had raised temples for Lord Shiva, Ganesh and Vishnu during his reign and liberally granted funds, to those who sought for the construction of Jain or Buddhist
temples,” P Venkatesan, former director of Epigraphy, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), said.

Both Shaivism and Vaishnavism are considered branches of Hinduism. In fact, this king had named a gopuram in the Big
Temple as ‘Dakshina Meru’. “Raja Raja Cholan had built temples in Sri Lanka and in many Asian countries. A copper plate inscription says that he was an incarnation of Vishnu,” Venkatesan told PTI on Friday.

More from Chennai

He was an admirable king who did not oppose any religion and treated his subjects as equals, he said and added that several inscriptions show his grants or charity.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 04:23:25 pm
Next Story

RBI to soon launch Digital Rupee on pilot basis for limited use

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement