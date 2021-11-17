Tamil Nadu rains: Stalin announces compensation for farmers, allocates Rs 300 crore for infra damage

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday allocated Rs 300 crore for restoring roads, drains, and other infrastructure that got damaged in the state due to the incessant rain for the past two weeks.

For farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, which got hit due to the flooding, Stalin issued orders to provide Rs 20,000 per hectare for fully damaged crops that were cultivated during Kuruvai, Kar, and Sornavari seasons and were ready for harvesting.

Stalin had been inspecting the rain-affected areas in the state over the past few days and providing relief measures. He also interacted with the farmers and heard their grievances. A panel of six ministers under the state Cooperation Minister I Periyasamy was formed by the government to assess the crop damage caused by the heavy rains in the Cauvery delta region. The panel submitted its report to Stalin on Tuesday.

Following the report, Stalin chaired a meeting alongside senior ministers including Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Rural Development Minister KR Periyakaruppan, Law Minister S Ragupathy, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Youth Welfare Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, Agricultural Minister MRK Pannerselvam. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other higher officials were also part of the meeting.

According to a government press release, the state administration would be providing agricultural input subsidy of Rs 6,038 per for every hectare of Samba crops damaged in the rain. The subsidy would include 45 kg of short-term paddy seeds, 25 kg of compost, 60 kg of Urea, 125 kg of Di-ammonium Phosphate.

Meanwhile, Stalin also launched Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation’s new cement brand ‘Valimai’ (strength). The new brand would rein in cement price rise and aid growth in the construction sector, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Greater compression strength, quick setting and high-resistant quality were among the features of the Valimai brand, an official press release said.

The price of the Valimai cement varieties would be in the range of Rs 350 to Rs 365 per bag in addition to approximately Rs 30-35 transportation charges, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu told reporters.

(With PTI Inputs)