Tamil Nadu rains: 19 districts declare holiday for schools and colleges

Heavy rains continued to lash Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday, leaving many areas flooded. As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall for Monday also, 19 districts in Tamil Nadu have declared holiday for schools and colleges while six districts for schools alone.

Chennai, Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Virudhunagar, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Tiruvaur, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges Monday.

In Puducherry, schools and colleges have been given holidays for both Monday and Tuesday.

People riding a scooter wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain near Marina Beach, in Chennai (PTI) People riding a scooter wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain near Marina Beach, in Chennai (PTI)

As per rainfall data released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), by 10:30 am on Monday, Cuddalore recorded 17 cm of rainfall. Sivalogam, Kaliel, and Chittar in the Kanniyakumari districts recorded 16, 14, and 13 cm of rainfall respectively.

“Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipettai, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Madurai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli, and Virudhunagar districts of Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, and Puducherry within next three hours,” the bulletin read.

Most reservoirs in the state have received copious inflows and surplus water is being let out in many regions. Poondi in Tiruvallur district released over 18,000 cusecs of surplus water at 8 am. People residing in low-lying areas were evacuated and housed in shelters.

On Sunday, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several flooded suburban areas like Tiruverkadu in Tiruvallur District and monitored work to bail out floodwater. He gave away flood relief assistance, including essential commodities and blankets, to more than 300 people housed in a suburban school and reviewed the flood situation with officials.

In Chennai and its suburbs, most roads were inundated. Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway and Madley subway were closed due to stagnant water. Traffic diversions were enforced at many places and barricades were put up to caution road users.

Stalin took to Twitter to share that as per the experts, this is only the fourth time in 200 years, Chennai recorded in excess of 1000 mm of rainfall in a month.

An IMD bulletin said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the South Andaman sea by November 30. It is likely to move west northwestwards during the subsequent 48 hours.

