Tamil Nadu rains: 30 cm rainfall in Nagapattinam; depression to cross coast near Cuddalore tomorrow

As Tamil Nadu witnesses a fourth consecutive day of heavy rains, and braces for more this week, the National Disaster Relief Force has deployed as many as 13 teams to aid in rescue and relief operations, while the state police has 75,000 personnel, including those who have been trained in life-saving, in readiness.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday said a well marked low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 12 hours, moving west–northwestwards before reaching the north Tamil Nadu coast by early Thursday morning.

Thereafter, the system is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore, by Thursday evening.

In the wake of the IMD forecast, schools and colleges across the state have been asked to remain closed on November 10 and 11.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 am Wednesday, Nagapattinam district received the highest rainfall among the state’s 38 districts. In the district, Thiruppondi recorded 30.6 cm of rainfall, followed by Nagapattinam with 29.2 cm and Vedaranyam with 25.24 cm.

The other places which witnessed high rainfall included Thiruthuraipoondi in Tiruvarur district (21.58 cm), Peravurani in Thanjavur (19.6 cm), Thiruvarur (18.5 cm), Karambakudi in Pudukkotai (17.58 cm) and Echanviduthi in Thanjavur (17.2 cm).

In Chennai, Mylapore recorded the highest rainfall (32.60 mm), followed by Tondiarpet (20.20 mm) and Purasawakkam with (18.20 mm).

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who has been actively monitoring the situation, inspected the disaster management control room in Chennai on Wednesday. He even attended a grievance call and assured immediate action.

Helpline numbers (toll free): 1070, 1077, 1913