Tamil Nadu rains: Kanyakumari set to receive more heavy rain for next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places over Kanyakumari district for the next two days. All the educational institutions have been given holidays. The average rainfall on Sunday was 109.53 mm.

Apart from Kanyakumari, Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, and Tiruppur districts and isolated places in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Erode, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Coimbatore, Salem, Dharmapuri, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli districts and Karaikal of Puducherry are also set to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days.

In Kanyakumari, more than 3,200 people have been accommodated in shelters. The excessive water discharged from Pechiparai, Perunchani dams added to the flooding in low-lying areas, damaging homes and paddy fields.

As per reports, 50 villages around Kanyakumari have been affected by the rainfall.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, meanwhile, will visit the rain-affected areas in the city on Monday.

State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Rural Development Minister Periya Karuppan, Information Minister Mano Thangaraj and other officials visited the flood-affected areas. Two NDRF teams, fire and rescue personnel alongside local police are engaged in relief and rescue work.

Four trains running in the Thiruvananthapuram –Kanyakumari–Nagercoil routes have been fully cancelled and more than 20 trains partially cancelled. Road transportation has also taken a hit due to the flooding.