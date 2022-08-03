scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues red alert for several districts

Tamil Nadu rains today: IMD warns of the possibility of heavy rain in Theni, Dindigul, Thirupur and Coimbatore districts on Wednesday, and Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 12:04:51 pm
Due to the heavy rains, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Nilgiris on Wednesday, and for schools in Coimbatore and Valparai taluk.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for a few districts along the Western Ghats in Tamil Nadu over the next couple of days. According to a release, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is likely to occur over Theni, Dindigul, Thirupur and Coimbatore districts on Wednesday, and Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts on Thursday.

Due to the heavy rains, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges in Nilgiris on Wednesday, and for schools in Coimbatore and Valparai taluk.

As per the latest bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Department on Wednesday, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Thenkasi, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu during the next one or two hours. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts during the next one or two hours.

Among all areas, Tiruttani in Thiruvallur district (11 cm) and Chinnakalar in Coimbatore (9 cm) have received maximum rainfall.

While addressing reporters on Tuesday, S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, said the southwest monsoon has intensified in Kerala and there is an upper circulation in the atmosphere over the coastal region of Tamil Nadu. He further noted that in the past 24 hours, there has been heavy rain in 10 districts and very heavy rainfall in four districts. “Till August 5, most of the places in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry are likely to receive mild to moderate rainfall,” he added.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, NDRF teams rushed to districts

Balachandran further noted that since June 1, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry received 242 mm of rain against the normal rainfall during this period of 125 mm.

In Chennai, since early morning on Wednesday, there have been moderate showers in many pockets and the skies have remained cloudy. Netizens took to Twitter to share videos and images of the rainfall in their areas.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 11:49:28 am

