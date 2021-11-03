Tamil Nadu rains: Holiday declared for schools in 20 districts, including Chennai and Kancheepuram

After heavy rains lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, the state government declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and 19 other districts on Wednesday. The schools in the districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvalllur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ranipet, Trichy, Ariyalur, Namakkal Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Karur will be closed today.

Since Sunday, several parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy showers. Due to the rains on Tuesday, the government had declared holidays for schools in nine districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu for the next five days. The weather agency has predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall in some areas in Chennai and the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city will be around 29˚C and 25˚C, respectively.

Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai and at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

In Chennai, the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 24.1mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 Wednesday, while Meenambakkam station recorded 43mm of rainfall. Separately, Cuddalore recorded 59.2mm, Coimbatore 7.0mm, and Puducherry 57.0mm of rainfall in the same time period.

The weather department also said a low-pressure system is likely to emerge into the Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours. “Thereafter, it is likely to move north-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours. Morning’s trough at mean sea level from Low Pressure Area over Comorin area & neighbourhood to Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast across Gulf of Mannar and Tamilnadu coast persists,” its morning bulletin stated.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast:

November 4, 2021: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem & Delta districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over rest Tamilnadu and Puducherry.

November 5 and 6, 2021: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore & Kallakurichi districts of Tamilnadu. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over coastal Tamilnadu & adjoining interior districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places over rest Tamilnadu.

Heavy rainfall warning

November 3, 2021: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamilnadu. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi & Delta districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.



November 4, 2021: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem & Delta districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.



November 5 and November 6, 2021: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore & Kallakurichi districts of Tamilnadu.

Thunderstorm warning

November 3 to November 6: Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.