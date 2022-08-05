9 districts in Tamil Nadu to get heavy rainfall; holiday for schools, colleges in Nilgiris

Tamil Nadu, especially the areas around the Western Ghats, has been receiving heavy rainfall for the past few days due to the onset of southwest monsoon.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Perambalur and Namakkal districts of Tamil Nadu.

As per the latest bulletin, Avalanche (Nilgiris district) recorded a maximum rainfall of 20 cm in the past 24 hours. It is followed by Chinnakalar (Coimbatore district) with 19 cm and Devala (Nilgiris district) 18 cm of rainfall.

The district administration of Nilgiris has declared a holiday for schools and colleges for the third consecutive day Friday. Coimbatore Collector Sameeran also declared holiday for schools around the Valparai taluk.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran had said the state has received 242.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 2, which is over 94 per cent excess of the average rainfall.

Following heavy rains in the catchment areas and huge inflow into the reservoir in the district, the discharge from Mettur dam was increased to two lakh cusecs.

Tamil Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of heavy rain in several districts and ordered the district collectors not to release water from dams without prior intimation to residents.

SDRF, NDRF teams deployed for rescue

Close to three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed in Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Nilgiris each in addition to the teams from National Disaster Response Force. Further, one NDRF team is also stationed at Namakkal in the light of the likelihood of a flood-like situation.

The authorities, including Nilgiris collector and Forest Minister K Ramachandran, inspected the rain-affected areas Thursday, and noted that people who were residing in low-level areas were shifted to safety camps. The minister said 42 zonal monitoring teams have been deployed to monitor the rain-hit areas and close to 456 relief camps have been set up across the district. He said the rescue teams are stationed around the surrounding areas of Gudalur and Kundah in Nilgiris.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M Prathap told indianexpress.com the areas in the rural parts of the district are mostly affected but they are also taking measures to ensure no damage.

“We are monitoring the situation. There is no heavy rainfall in the city as of now, but in some low-lying areas there have been reports of water stagnation, we have deployed teams to clear them. We have motor pumps to bale out the water quickly. A dedicated 24×7 control room is also present to address grievances like water stagnation, overflow of drains, etc,” he said.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said power has been suspended in a few towns as a preventive measure in view of heavy rain.

Forecast, warnings for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for next five days:

Friday (05.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places is likely to occur over Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupur, Salem and Kallakurichi districts.

Saturday (06.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at a few places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and Coimbatore district.

Sunday (07.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Monday (08.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Tuesday (09.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at isolated places with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to RMC, for the next 48 hours, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorms with light/moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas.