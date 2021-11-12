Rain batters Tamil Nadu; 14 deaths in 11 days

Overnight rain lashed Chennai for over 15 hours, flooding major roads and neighbourhoods, disrupting power supply to more than 65,000 houses, delaying rail operations, and halting flight arrivals for about six hours Thursday. Officials said 14 deaths have been recorded across Tamil Nadu due to damage caused by heavy rains over the past 11 days.

By Thursday evening, the situation had stabilised with the rain letting up and water levels receding. The Meteorological Department said that “heavy rains over Tamil Nadu and Andhra” are “likely to decrease from tomorrow (Friday) as the depression enters land today (Thursday) and weakens subsequently”. But it also warned of the likely formation of a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, likely moving west-northwestwards and becoming “more marked” during the subsequent 48 hours.

A waterlogged street on Perambur Barracks Road in Chennai. (Express photo)

According to Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, the heavy spell of rain over the past two weeks has submerged standing agricultural crop on at least 1.45 lakh acres and horticultural crop on 6,000 acres. “The damage estimate is preliminary,” he said, adding that the actual loss to long-term Samba rice crop, raised on about 44 lakh acres, can be assessed only after the water recedes.

Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said there was 56 per cent excess rainfall during this monsoon season, with a total of 405.12 mm recorded between October 1 and November 11. He said that 1,146 huts and 237 houses were damaged due to heavy rains, apart from 157 cattle deaths. On Thursday, Chennai continued to bear the brunt of adverse weather conditions.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation suspended over 1,000 bus services due to water-logging; a dozen subways were submerged; local train services were delayed with three trains to neighbouring Tiruvallur district cancelled.

Authorities at Chennai international airport stopped flight arrivals from 12.30 pm to 6 pm due to “crosswinds”. Airport officials said 10 arrivals and 10 departures were delayed and four diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.



State electricity board officials said power was cut to at least 65,000 houses in the city as part of safety measures, and that they were in the process of restoring supply by evening.

The situation prompted several high-level discussions, including one between Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin about rescue and relief operations.

Stalin also held multiple review meetings, including with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and disaster management officials.