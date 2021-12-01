Tamil Nadu has already received more rain than season average this year, shows data released by minister KKSSR Ramachandran

Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran Wednesday said that from October 1 to November 30 this year, 651.1 mm of rainfall has been recorded. On an average, the state records 356.0 mm of rainfall during this season (October-December) and the current rainfall is 83 per cent higher than the usual.

The state government on November 29 released the average rainfall data in the past five years which showed 1,300 mm of rainfall was recorded in Tamil Nadu and 1,866 mm was recorded in Chennai this year.

Data of northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Chennai from 2015-2021:

*2015 – 518 mm in Tamil Nadu and 1167 mm in Chennai

*2016 – 100.6 mm in Tamil Nadu and 95 mm in Chennai

*2017 – 300.6 mm in Tamil Nadu and 854 mm in Chennai

*2018 – 314.8 mm in Tamil Nadu and 321 mm in Chennai

*2019 – 348 mm in Tamil Nadu and 417 mm in Chennai

*2020 – 303.8 mm in Tamil Nadu and 811.5 mm in Chennai

*2021 – 613 mm in Tamil Nadu and 1,121 mm in Chennai

As per the data, Chennai received 970 mm rainfall in 1918 and 1985 during the northeast monsoon rains. In 2005, the city received 1,010 mm rainfall and in 2015, it was 1,050 mm. Till November 29 this year, the city received 1,121.43 mm rainfall.

Weather blogger Pradeep John, popularly known as the Tamil Nadu Weatherman, said the incessant rains made this year the third wettest November in over 200 years.

As per data shared by him, 1,088.3 mm rainfall was recorded in 1918. It was 1,049.3 mm in 2015 and 1,044.3 mm in 2021.

Minister Ramachandran on Wednesday said of the total 14,138 lakes in the state, as many as 8,286 have touched their full capacity and 2,788 have touched 75 per cent of their total capacity.

Surplus water is being discharged from reservoirs to maintain the storage level safely. The Cooum River embankment was strengthened by placing about 500 sand bags in view of an increase in the outflow. People residing in the nearby areas were cautioned by the officials.

WRD officials placed sandbags alongside the Cooum river (near Aminjikarai bridge) on Monday night as a precautionary measure to prevent flooding. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/1J8wHzyutx — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 30, 2021

Many interior localities in Chennai that are prone to flooding during every monsoon season, continued to be underwater causing much misery to residents.

In a respite to the residents, the rains have receded since Tuesday evening in Chennai and the authorities are taking measures to bail out flood water using high powered motor pumps.

Ramachandran said of the 561 water-logged locations in Chennai, water has been drained in 363 and work is on to bail out water from the remaining areas.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next five days in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As per the bulletin, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karikal areas on December 4 and over South Tamil Nadu on December 5.