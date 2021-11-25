Tamil Nadu rains: IMD predicts moderate showers in 14 districts including Chennai

Tamil Nadu rains: The Indian Metrological Department on Thursday said that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur over 14 districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

Within the next three hours, Ramanathapuram, Thiruchirapalli, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry are likely to receive rain.

The weather department had already announced an Orange alert for Tamil Nadu for five days from today (Thursday) till November 29.

According to the latest bulletin by the Regional Metrological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, Rameshwaram has received 8 cm of rainfall. Tirupoondi and Tirukavalai in Nagapattinam received 5 cm each while Panruti in Cuddalore and Tiruvarur received 4 cm.

In Chennai, Pallikarani received 3 cm of rainfall. Since early morning, there was moderate rainfall in the city. On Tuesday, the weather department said low pressure is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and it is likely to move west northwestwards towards Sri Lanka & South Tamil Nadu coast.

The district administration of Pudukkotai, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Ramanathapuram has declared a holiday for schools today (Thursday) in view of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, private weather blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman has predicted that rains with increased intensity is likely to occur over coastal and south Tamil Nadu from tomorrow till December 1.