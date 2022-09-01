scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Rain continues to lash Tamil Nadu; holiday declared in schools and colleges in four districts

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rains Today: Authorities in Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur declared a holiday for schools and colleges amid heavy showers.

Chennai and other neighbouring districts, including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, witnessed heavy showers since morning.

Rain continued to lash several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Pudukkotai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and others Thursday.

The district administration of Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Thanjavur has declared a holiday for schools and colleges Thursday due to heavy rain forecasts.

Chennai and other neighbouring districts, including Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, witnessed heavy showers since morning.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during next three hours,” the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai read.

It was also noted that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Ranipet, Thiruvannamalai and Perambalur districts during the next three hours.

The RMC Chennai said in its latest bulletin that Thirukuvalai (Nagapattinam) recorded 13 cm of rainfall and Kilacheruvai (Cuddalore) and Kovilpatti (Thoothukudi) recorded 11 cm each on Thursday.

Other areas, including Agaram Segur (Perambalur), Pelandurai (Cuddalore), Sholayar (Coimbatore), Devakottai (Sivaganga), Yercaud (Salem), and some in Chennai including Pallikaranai, Pattinapakkam, Tambaram recorded a good amount of rainfall.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Rain forecast for the next four days:

Sept 1: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Sept 2: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, and Tiruchirapalli.

Sept 3 and 4: Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:18:58 am
