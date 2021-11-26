Tamil Nadu: 5 dead, 681 huts damaged in heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more showers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected various areas in Chennai which have been affected by the rain.

A total of five people and 152 cattle died due to the heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu.

According to Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, two people died in Tiruvannamalai and one each in Ariyalur, Dindigul and Sivaganga districts. As many as 681 huts and 120 houses have been damaged due to the incessant rains.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin directed the officials to take immediate measures to pump out the stagnant water and ensure relief measures are provided to the people in the area.

Ramachandran said 118.82 mm rainfall was recorded in Thoothukudi, 80.08 mm in Tirunelveli, 76.40 mm in Nagapattinam, 69.48 mm in Virudhunagar, 67.64 mm in Perambalur, 65.26 mm in Sivaganga, 63.24 mm in Dindigul, 60.52 mm in Madurai and 46.41mm of rainfall in Kanyakumari. He added that the average rainfall in the 37 districts in the past 24 hours was 39.34 mm.

Two National Disaster Response Force teams in Chengalpet and one in Kancheepuram have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

According to the minister, at the 109 relief centres in Chengalpet, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Perambalur, Pudukkotai, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Thoothukudi, a total of 9,903 people have been accommodated. In Chennai, 620 people have been accommodated in five centres.

Ramachandran added 59 areas are waterlogged in Chennai and through high power motor pumps, the corporation workers are taking steps to drain out the water.

The Indian Meteorological Department Friday issued a red alert in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Karikal, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai and Puducherry.

It also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Friday till November 29. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over North Tamil Nadu Friday.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected various areas in Chennai which have been affected by the rain. He directed the officials to take immediate measures to pump out the stagnant water and ensure relief measures are provided to the people in the area.