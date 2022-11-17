scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

In a first, Tamil Nadu prison chief has food with jail inmates during inspection

The Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu Prisons and Correctional Services, Amaraesh Pujari, during his visit to the prison, sat on the floor and partook lunch along with convicts.

Tamil Nadu DGP (Prisons) Amaraesh Pujari having food with inmates of Puzhal prison after an inspection of the jail, in Chennai, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In a first in the history of Tamil Nadu prisons, the head of the department, Amaraesh Pujari had food with inmates of the Puzhal Central Jail here on Thursday.

A senior state prison official told PTI: “The DGP listened to the grievances of prisoners, he discussed with us measures aimed at the welfare of jail inmates, the staff and steps needed to be taken for further modernisation of prisons.” The official said that this is the first time in the history of the central prison here that a head of the department, had food along with convicts during his visit.

The central prison in Chennai is over 160 years old and the old jail near the Madras Medical College was closed down and demolished over a decade ago. It was shifted to a sprawling campus at Puzhal on the outskirts of the city. From then onwards, it is known as Puzhal Central Prison.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 07:46:10 pm
