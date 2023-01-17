Tamil Nadu: Dalit colony residents in Pudukkottai village boycott Pongal celebrations, hoist black flags

The residents of the Dalit colony in Vengaivayal village under Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district boycotted Pongal festivities and hoisted black flags atop their houses Monday to protest against the police’s failure to arrest miscreants who put faecal matter in a tank that supplied water to the colony.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, KR Murugan, a resident of Vengaivayal, said the protest was carried out to mark their dissent.



The residents of the Dalit colony alleged the throwing of faecal matter into the water tank to be a caste-based crime. (Photo: @thirumaofficial/Twitter) The residents of the Dalit colony alleged the throwing of faecal matter into the water tank to be a caste-based crime. (Photo: @thirumaofficial/Twitter)

“The black flags were hoisted as a mark of our struggle. The special investigation team (SIT) that was conducting the inquiry treated us like the accused. Our boys were forced by the cops to accept the crime. We realised the inquiry is not heading in the proper direction and hence demanded a CB-CID probe,” he said.

The incident of throwing faecal matter in the water tank came to light when a few children got admitted to the hospital in the last week of December after experiencing diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The doctors asked the parents to check whether there was any contamination in the drinking water. The villagers then checked the overhead tank and found human faecal matter dumped in it.

The residents of the Dalit colony alleged it to be a caste-based crime. Pudukkottai district collector Kavitha Ramu, superintendent of police Vandita Pandey, and revenue, panchayat officials reached the village and conducted an inquiry.

Ramu had then said they asked officials to initiate action against the miscreants. She said an FIR was registered immediately against a person who attempted to prevent members of the Dalit community from entering a temple as well as a tea-shop owner who practised the two-tumbler system (one for Dalits and the other for caste Hindus).

A police official in Vellanur said they have registered a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the water tank case.

The incidents triggered outrage across the state. Earlier in January, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly that the government would deal strictly with communally divisive and anti-social elements. He said a special team was formed to probe the case, 70 people were questioned, and that the culprits will be arrested soon. He added that new water connections and drinking water pipes will be provided to all households.

A few days later, the case was transferred to CB-CID.

The state government said a new overhead water tank will be constructed soon. However, Chidambaram MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan opposed the move.

The VCK leader said the government’s decision to construct a separate tank for the Dalit colony was akin to following a two-tumbler system. He said the tank where the faecal matter was mixed should be razed.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) announced a protest on January 21, seeking the demolition of the tank.

Kathir, the founder of a Madurai-based NGO promoting Dalit and tribal rights, alleged that the police threatened the residents.

“The victims here were treated as accused. The bank passbooks and phone recordings of some Dalit youths were looked into. On the pretext of inquiry, the police harassed the residents; they were questioned till midnight,” he said.

Kathir added that the police asked the residents to confess that they had dumped the faecal matter as per the instructions of a former panchayat president who has a good rapport with members of the Dalit community.

“After I intervened and visited the police station on January 11, the cops returned all the things which they had confiscated from the residents. The special team of the police did not conduct a proper inquiry. Female police personnel brought vibuthi (sacred ash) and told the women of the colony that if they don’t confess that the miscreants belonged to their area, it will be considered an act against god,” he said.

Kathir demanded that Pudukkottai be declared an atrocity-prone district.

“Registering a case against the accused under Section 3(1) (a) of the SC/ST act, taking action against the cops who threatened the oppressed community, and forming a grievance committee to resolve the issues of the Dalit colony are some of our demands. We hope the CB-CID conducts a fair inquiry and arrests the accused soon,” he added.