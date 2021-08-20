Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next five days

Even as Tamil Nadu has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the past few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy falls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state and neighbouring Puducherry for the next five days.

According to the RMC, Chennai is likely to experience overcast skies for the next 48 hours, with light to moderate showers expected in parts of the city. The RMC has also forecast thunderstorms and heavy spells in certain areas. The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius.

Here is the weather forecast for the next five days:

August 20, Friday: Thunderstorm along with heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas in Ranipettai, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Delta districts in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely over a few places in interior and south Tamil Nadu districts.

August 21, Saturday: Thunderstorm and heavy rains are expected over isolated areas in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Madurai, Sivagangai and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is likely across the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 22, Sunday: Thunderstorm with heavy rain is expected over isolated places in Salem, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Kanyakumari and Delta districts in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 23, Monday: Thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas in Salem, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Sivagangai districts.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected over the rest of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.

August 24, Tuesday: Thunderstorm with light to moderate showers is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry and Karaikal.