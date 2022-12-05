Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive heavy showers in the next 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the next three days.

According to the latest bulletin from the weather department, a low pressure area has formed over south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood at 5.30 am on Monday under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over south Andaman Sea and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean near the Strait of Malacca.

It was noted that the low pressure is likely to move west or northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further gradually into a ‘cyclonic storm’ and reach southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8 morning.

“Under its influence, enhanced rainfall is likely to commence over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from December 7 midnight. Rainfall activity would gradually increase with rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on December 8 and 9,” the bulletin read.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, Karur and Erode.

On Monday and Tuesday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, whereas on Wednesday, many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal light may experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning. Similar weather will persist in most places on Friday as well.

As far as Chennai and its neighbouring areas are concerned, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy and some areas may receive light showers for the next 48 hours, the weather department noted. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle between 25 and 26 degree Celsius.