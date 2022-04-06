Protests will continue till property tax revision is rolled back: AIADMK

The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday staged massive protests across Tamil Nadu demanding the state government to immediately roll back the revision of property tax, which the party claimed had hit the people like a “tsunami wave.”

Accusing the ruling DMK of intentionally proposing 150 percent hike in property tax to mop up the revenue for civic bodies, leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly K Palaniswami asserted that the Centre had not directed the states to revise the tax structure.

“The DMK has intentionally increased the tax and is now trying to escape by blaming the Centre,” Palaniswami claimed while addressing the party men during the protest in Tiruchirappalli.

On Saturday, the state government announced revision in property tax, introducing four slabs to determine the area of the property.

Also Read | In response to NEP, Tamil Nadu forms panel to frame its own education policy

In Chennai, the property tax revision for residential buildings in core area was 50 percent for those below 600 sq ft, 75 percent for 600 -1,200 sq ft and 100 percent for 1,201 – 1,800 sq ft. The rate has been revised to 150 percent for those above 1,801 sq ft.

Rates were revised for municipalities besides commercial structures and buildings housing educational institutions.

Indicating the possibility of holding Tamil Nadu Assembly election along with the Lok Sabha elections in about two years from now, Palaniswami said, “the Centre’s proposal on ‘one nation, one poll’ is gaining momentum and in all likelihood, elections would be held soon. Chief Minister M K Stalin should utilise the time left to do good to the people.”

Accusing the ruling DMK of going back on its poll assurance by effecting a steep hike in property tax, deputy leader of Opposition O Panneerselvam claimed that whenever the DMK came to power it became “anti-people regime.”

Panneerselvam who led the agitation here said the Chief Minister M K Stalin sought for the repeal when the then AIADMK announced a revision in property tax. “We dropped the move, then. But now the DMK has announced an unjust tax increase. This must be rolled back or else protests will continue across Tamil Nadu till the government rescinds the announcement,” he said.

“People are shedding tears. Their tears are bound to send the DMK to unfathomable depths. Time is not far away for the DMK to reply to people’s suffering,” Panneerselvam said and claimed that the revision was detrimental to people’s well-being.

Later, talking to reporters, he said the “revision hit the people like a tsunami wave.” People’s support will be mobilised to coerce the government to abrogate its announcement, he said.