Tamil Nadu private school correspondent held for alleged sexual abuse of students

The Chennai police Thursday arrested a correspondent of a private school in Tamil Nadu’s Thirunindravur after the parents of a Class XII student lodged a complaint accusing the man of allegedly sexually abusing their daughter under the pretext of offering counselling.

An officer attached to the Avadi Police Commissionerate told indianexpress.com that based on the information that the man would be reaching Tamil Nadu from Goa on Thursday the police nabbed him at the Chennai airport.

The students and parents staged a sit-in on the school premises on Wednesday demanding action against the correspondent, who had also sexually abused many girls of the school. They claimed that the management was trying to shield the accused and raised slogans demanding justice.

“He was in Goa. He used to visit there every year to participate in some festival. He did not make any contact with his wife or other members. We suspected that he would be in Goa so a team reached there and conducted an inquiry. Meanwhile, he released a video saying that he is going to end his life. His wife had gone to Goa to meet him. We picked him from near the parking lot on Thursday night,” the officer noted.

Senior police officials, members from the district education department, and the Child Welfare Committee reached the school and conducted an inquiry.

The correspondent took charge of his duties only from June, police said.

According to police, the students informed them that the correspondent touched a Class XII girl inappropriately and it happened to others as well. After the police registered a case and promised to take immediate action, the parents and students withdrew their protest.

The school is likely to be closed for a couple of days.