Monday, June 20, 2022
Tamil Nadu priest arrested on charges of rape and abetment to suicide of woman

According to police, Munusamy lied to the deceased that she had ‘nagadosha’, made her come to the temple often, raped her and thereby abetted her suicide.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: June 20, 2022 8:12:17 pm
Indian Penal Code sections related to rape, cheating and abetment to suicide as well as Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act were later added to the case. (Representational)

The crime branch of the Tamil Nadu police (CB-CID) has arrested a temple priest on charges of raping a woman, who later died by suicide, on the temple’s premises.

“The CB-CID investigation revealed that the temple’s priest, Munusamy, lied to the deceased that she had ‘nagadosha’, made her come to the temple often and raped her, and thereby abetted her suicide,” a media release issued on Sunday said.

The woman’s father initially complained to the Pennalurpet police that she had died on February 16, following a suicide attempt. The case was later transferred to the crime branch on the orders of the state police chief.

According to the police, the woman stayed at the temple to take part in a pooja on February 13, attempted suicide a day later and died in the Thiruvallur government hospital on February 16.

Indian Penal Code sections related to rape, cheating and abetment to suicide as well as Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act were later added to the case.

Munusamy was arrested on June 18 by a CB-CID team led by the Kanchipuram deputy superintendent of police and the Tiruvallur inspector of police. The priest was remanded in judicial custody.

