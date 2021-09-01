Tamil Nadu: Prices of imported liquors go up at Tasmac outlets

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) has increased the price of imported foreign liquors in their outlets. The revised rates will come into effect from September 1, when people will have to shell out an extra amount ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 630 depending on the brands of gin, vodka and whisky.

For instance, a 750 ML Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky which costs Rs 1,900 (per bottle) will now cost Rs 2,160.

In a letter to all the District Managers, it has been instructed that 17 imported liquor brands should be sold at revised MRPs at TASMAC retail vending shops and also at revised wholesale issue price at depots to FL2/FL3 licences with immediate effect.

At present, the IFL stocks are being sold at selected RV shops for which FL 11 licences have been issued by the TASMAC managing director. “All district managers are requested to collect the closing stock details of the above IFL brand available in these FL-11 shops as of August 31 and arrive at the closing stock value of these brands at the new MRP rate in respect of each shop. The increase in closing stock value is to be taken into account while reconciling sale value remittance of the shop,” the statement read.

The brands whose prices have been raised are:

J & B Rare Whisky, Johnnie Walker Black Label Whisky, Johnnie Walker Red Label Whisky, Baileys Irish Crème Liquor, Tanqueray London Gin, Taliskar 10 years Old Scotch Whisky, Cardhu Pure Malt Whisky, Glenkinchie 12 years Old Scotch, Ciroc Vodka, Ketel One Vodka, Johnnie Walker Gold Label Scotch Whisky, Johnnie Walker Blue Label Scotch Whisky, Johnnie Walker Double Black Scotch Whisky, CAOL ILA 12 Year old Malt Whisky, Lagavulin 16 year old Malt Whisky, Cragganmore Malt Whisky and Dalwhinnie Malt Whisky.