Tamil Nadu steps up preventive measures in wake of Omicron variant

Tamil Nadu health minister said that 170 flights, including 28 from high-risk countries and 142 from non-risk countries, have reached the state in the past week | PTI/file

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said seven people who reached Chennai and Tiruchirapalli airport from countries like Singapore, England and the USA over the past week tested positive for Covid-19 but none of them were found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the special ICU set up at Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital in Chennai as a precautionary measure in the wake of emergence of the Omicron variant, Subramanian said the test results of six people showed that they were infected with the Delta variant while the result of one person was negative in a subsequent test and, hence, he was instructed to remain in home quarantine.

The minister said that of the six people, four are currently undergoing treatment at King Institute of Preventive Medicine in Chennai while two are being treated in Nagercoil, of which one is at a private hospital and the other at a government hospital.

“Based on the directions of Chief Minister MK Stalin, special wards with a capacity of 50-150 beds and with necessary facilities have been kept ready at all government hospitals and government medical college hospitals across the state. At Omandurar Government Medical College and Hospital, a 15-bed ICU and a 35-bed special ward are ready,” Subramanian said.

The minister added that 170 flights, including 28 from high-risk countries and 142 from non-risk countries, have reached the state in the past week.

“Samples of 5,249 people who reached Tamil Nadu from high-risk countries and 609 people from non-risk countries have been tested. Totally, 5,858 people were subjected to RT-PCR testing and six tested positive for the Delta variant. Their samples have been sent again to the InStem lab in Bengaluru to find out if they are infected with the Omicron variant. We will get the results in a day or two,” he added.

The minister said samples of the close contacts of the six people who were infected with the Delta variant were sent for testing and all of them have been kept in isolation. He said there is no need for panic, but people should not let their guard down and must follow safety precautions.

According to the Health Department, 80.44 per cent of the eligible population in the state has been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 47.46 per cent the second dose as on Sunday evening.

Subramanian said the door-to-door vaccination programme will continue from Monday in all districts and the 14th mega vaccination camp will take place on Saturday across 50,000 locations. He said the vaccination coverage is low in districts like Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur, and the government is planning to conduct a meeting on December 13 with all representatives of social welfare organisations, NGOs, activists and other local leaders to encourage the public to take their shots.