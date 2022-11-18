scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Consumers will not lose 100 units free power if Aadhaar is linked: Tamil Nadu Minister

The subsidized power would be continued for the consumers and that the Aadhaar linkage was meant to generate proper data, Senthil Balaji clarified.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (File)

Consumers need not have any qualms of forfeiting 100 units of free power per billing cycle if they linked their Aadhaar number to the electricity connections, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said here on Friday.

The subsidised power would be continued for the consumers and that the Aadhaar linkage was meant to generate proper data, he clarified.

“I am making it clear. Even if one has three or five connections on one’s name, one would not lose the subsidy due to Aadhaar linkage,” the Minister told reporters here.

Till last year, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd had data for 1.17 crore consumers. But this number had increased to over 3 crores.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...Premium
Vasan Bala on Monica, O My Darling’s fight scene: ‘Rajkummar ...
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Places of Worship Act, ...
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata: Old Post Office Street, stuck between a hazy past an...
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?

“We need to update the data to plan for generation and minimise losses. Our recent effort to reduce the line loss by 0.7 per cent led to TANGEDCO saving Rs 560 crore,” the Minister said.

More from Chennai

TANGEDCO had already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes would be sent to all the consumers in this regard. Further, steps were also being taken to effect transfer of the connections in the name of the deceased, he said.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:06:06 pm
Next Story

IIT-M develops IT tool to improve health of rural SC communities in Chittoor district

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 18: Latest News
Advertisement