Consumers will not lose 100 units free power if Aadhaar is linked: Tamil Nadu Minister

Consumers need not have any qualms of forfeiting 100 units of free power per billing cycle if they linked their Aadhaar number to the electricity connections, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said here on Friday.

The subsidised power would be continued for the consumers and that the Aadhaar linkage was meant to generate proper data, he clarified.

“I am making it clear. Even if one has three or five connections on one’s name, one would not lose the subsidy due to Aadhaar linkage,” the Minister told reporters here.

Till last year, the state-owned Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) Ltd had data for 1.17 crore consumers. But this number had increased to over 3 crores.

“We need to update the data to plan for generation and minimise losses. Our recent effort to reduce the line loss by 0.7 per cent led to TANGEDCO saving Rs 560 crore,” the Minister said.

TANGEDCO had already provided a link on its official website for consumers to link their Aadhaar and SMSes would be sent to all the consumers in this regard. Further, steps were also being taken to effect transfer of the connections in the name of the deceased, he said.