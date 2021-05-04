Tamil Nadu polls: VCK wins four seats including two general constituencies

The Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) managed to win four of the six seats it contested in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. VCK contested the polls in alliance with the DMK.

Calling it a historical movement for Panthers (his party), VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan tweeted that his party has shattered hate politics by its victory. “Those who tried to restrict, contain and Isolate us only as a Dalit party have been defeated,” he tweeted. He further said VCK’s pot symbol has smashed the hate propaganda of caste and religious fanatics.

The party contested in Vanur, Kaatumannarkoil, Cheyyur, Arakkonam, Nagapattinam, and Thiruporur. Poll experts had raised doubts about VCK winning in a general constituency. However, VCK’s SS Balaji and Aloor Shanavas who contested in Thiruporur and Nagapattinam general constituencies emerged victorious while M Babu won in Cheyyur and Sinthanai Selvan won in Kaatumannarkoil.

Before the deal was signed with the DMK, VCK was demanding a minimum of 10 seats similar to what they had contested in the 2011 election in the same alliance. However, DMK allocated them only six seats this election. VCK cadres staged a protest in front of the party office claiming that they should not settle for less. However, Thirumalavan asked the cadres to cooperate with the party’s high command. He told the media that said even though the party high command is dissatisfied with the allocation of seats, they have decided to accept it considering the danger posed by the Sanathana forces.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which the DMK-led alliance registered a landslide victory, VCK was allocated two seats. While writer D Ravikumar contested on DMK’s Rising Sun symbol, party chief Thirumavalavan contested on an individual symbol (Pot). The former won by a difference of more than 1 lakh votes against PMK’s Vadivel Ravanan, but Thirumavalavan managed a slender victory of 3,000 votes against AIADMK’s P Chandrasekar.