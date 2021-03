Tamil Nadu polls: DMK releases candidates list, Udhayanidhi Stalin to contest from Chepauk-Triplicane

DMK president M K Stalin at former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's memorial at Chennai's Marina Beach.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Friday released the list of 173 candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on April 6. The list, released by party president MK Stalin, retains most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam–all former ministers, besides others.

As many as 187 candidates (including allies) will be contesting on DMK’s symbol – the rising sun.

Making his election debut, Udhyanidhi Stalin, the youth-wing secretary of DMK and MK Stalin’s son will be contesting from Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. MK Stalin will be contesting from Kolathur constituency for the third time.

Before releasing the list, Stalin had visited former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s memorial at Chennai’s Marina Beach to offer prayers.

DMK president MK Stalin visited late TN CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s memorial at Marina beach before announcing the party’s candidate list. #TamilNaduElections2021 @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/OwGPMoFLpN — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) March 12, 2021

Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Stalin said he will file his nomination on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.

Here is the full list of DMK candidates and their constituency for the Assembly polls:

T Manothangaraj – Padmanabhapuram

N Sureshrajan – Nagercoil

S Austin – Kanniyakumari

M Appavu – Radhapuram

M Abdul Wahab – Palayankottai

R Avudaiyappan – Ambasamudram

A S S Lakshmanan – Tirunelveli

Poongothai Aladi Aruna – Alankulam

E Raja – Sankarankoil (Independent candidate)

M C Shanmugayya – Ottapidaram (Independent)

Anitha A Radhakrishnan – Tiruchendur

P Geetha Jeevan – Thoothukudi

G V Markandeyan – Vilathikulam

R S Raja Kannapan – Mudhukulathur

K Katharbatcha Muthuramalingam – Ramanathapuram

C Murugesan – Paramakudi (Independent)

Thangam Thennarasu – Thiruchuzhi

K K S S R Ramachandran – Aruppukottai

A R R Srinivasan – Viridhunagar

C L Thangapandian – Rajapalayam

Kambam Ramakrishnan – Kambam

Thanga Tamilselvan – Bodinayakanur

K S Saravanakumar – Periyakulam (Independent)

A Maharajan – Andipatti

M Manimaran – Tirumangalam

C Chinnamal – Madurai West

Palanivel Thiyagarajan – Madurai Central

K Thalapathi – Madurai North

A Venkatesan – Cholavandhan (Independent)

P Moorthy – Madurai East

A Tamilarasi – Manamadurai (Independent)

K R Periyakaruppan – Thirupathur

Meyyanathan – Alankudi

S Raghupathi – Thirumayam

Muthuraja – Pudukottai

M Palaniyappan – Viralimalai

N Ashok Kumar – Peravoorani

K Annadurai – Pattukottai

M Ramachandran – Orathanadu

T K G Neelamegam – Thanjavur

Durai Chandrasekaran – Thiruvaiyaru

K Anbazhagan – Kumbakonam

Kovi Chezhian – Thiruvidaimadurai (Independent)

S Jothiraman – Nannilam

Poondi K Kalaivanan – Thiruvarur

T R B Raja – Mannargudi

S K Vedarathnam – Vedaranyam

Nivetha M Murugan – Poompuhar

M Panneerselvam – Sirkazhi (Independent)

Durai K Saravanan – Bhuvanagiri

M R K Panneerselvam – Kurinjipadi

K Ayyappan – Cuddalore

Sabha Rajendran – Neyveli

C V Ganesan – Thittakudi (Independent)

K S K Kannan – Jeyankondam

S S Sivashankar – Kunnam

M Prabhakaran – Perambalur (Independent)

C Stalinkumar – Thuraiyur (Independent)

N Thiyagarajan – Muchiri

C Kathiravan – Manachanallur

A Selanthara Pandian – Lalgudi

Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi – Thiruverumbur

Iniko Hrudayarajan – Trichy East

K N Nehru – Trichy West

M Pazhaniyandi – Thiruvarangam

R Manikkam – Kulithalai

K Sivagamasundari – Krishnarayapuram (Independent)

Senthil Balaji – Karur

Monjanur R Elango – Aravakurichi

S Gandhirajan – Vedachandur

M A Andi Ambalam – Natham

E Periyasami – Aathur

R Chakkarapani – Ottanchandram

I P Senthilkumar – Palani

R Jeyaram Krishnan – Madathukulam

K Varadarajan – Pollachi

Kurichi Prabakaran – Kinatthukadavu

N Karthik – Singanallur

Karthikeya Sivasenapathi – Singanallur

V N Shanmugasundaram – Kovai North

Payya alias R Krishnan – Kavundampalayam

K Selvaraj – Tiruppur South

T R Shanmugasundaram – Mettupalayam

S Kasilingam – Cuddalore (Independent)

K Ramachandran – Gobichettipalayam

A G Venkatachalam – Anthiyur

K P Durairaj – Bhavani

M P Saminathan – Kangeyam

Kayalvizhi Selvaraj – Tarapuram (Independent)

Subbalakshmi – Modakurichhi

C Mutthusami – Erode West

M Venkatachalam – Kumarapalayam

K S Moorthy – Paramathi Vellore

P Ramalingam – Namakkal

K Ponnusami – Senthamangalam

M Mathiventhan – Rajipuram (Independent)

A K Tharun – Veerapandi

A S Saravanan – Salem South

R Rajendran – Salem North

Selathampatti A Rajendran – Salem West

K M Rajesh – Sangagiri

T Sampathkumar – Edappadi

S Srinivasaperumal – Mettur

C Thamizhselvan – Yercaud

Jeeva Stalin – Aathur (Independent)

Rekha Priyadarshini – Gengavalli (Independent)

T Udayasooriyan – Sankarapuram

Vasantham Karthikeyan – Rishivandhiyam

A J Manikannan – Ulandurpettai

K Ponmudi – Thirukoviloor

N Pugazhendi – Vikravandi

R Lakshmanan – Villupuram

P Seethapathi – Tindivanam (Independent)

R Masilamani – Mayilam

K S Masthan – Gingee

S Ambedkumar ITI – Vandavasi (Independent)

O Jyothi – Seyyar

S S Anbazhagan – Arani

K V Sekaran – Polur

P C T Saravanan – Kalasapakkam

K Picchandi – Kizhpennathur

A V Velu – Thiruvannamalai

M P Giri – Sengam (Independent)

M Prabhu Rajashekar – Pappireddipatti

Thadangam P Subramani – Dharmapuri

P N P Inbashekaran – Pennagaram

P K Murugan – Palakkad

Prakash – Ochur

P Murugan – Vepanahalli

T Senguttavan – Krishnagiri

T Mathiyazhagan – Parchur

A Nallathambi – Thirupathur

K Devaraji – Jolarpettai

A C Vilvanathan – Ambur

V Amalu – Gudiyatham (Independent)

K Seetharaman – Kizhvaithinankuppam

A P Nandakumar – Anaikattu

P Karthikeyan – Vellore

J S Eswaran – Arcat

R Gandhi – Ranipettai

Duraimurugan – Katpadi

C V M P – Ezhilarasan – Kancheepuram

K Sundar – Utthiramenur

Varalakshmi Madhusudhanan – Chengalpattu

S R Raja – Tambaram

E Karunanidhi – Pallavaram

T M Anbarasan – Alandur

S Aravind Ramesh – Sholinganallur

C M Nassar – Avadi

A Krishnasami – Puvirundavelli

V G Rajendran – Thiruvallur

S Chandran – Tiruttani

T G Govindarajan – Gummidipoondi

K P Shankar – Tiruvottriyur

S Sudarsanam – Madhavaram

Joseph Samuel – Ambattur

Karambakkam K Ganapthy – Maduravayal

T Velu – Mylapore

J Karunanidhi – T Nagar

M Subramanian – Saidapet

A M V Prabhakar Raja – Virugambakkam

M K Mohan – Anna Nagar

N Ezhilan – Thousand Lights

Udhayanidhi Stalin – Thiruvallikeni – Chepauk

P K Shekar Babu – Duraimugam

Jathim R Moorthy – Royapuram

E Paranthaman – Ezhamboor (Independent)

Nayakam Kavi – Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar (Independent)

A Vettri Azhagan – Villivakkam

R T Shekhar – Perambur

J J Ebenezar – R K Nagar

M K Stalin – Kolathur

(With PTI inputs)