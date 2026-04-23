Tamil Nadu election: Constable stabbed at polling booth by man who ‘bore resentment towards policemen’

According to police, the incident occurred at Booth No. 324 at Jamaliya Middle School in Poraiyar. (Photo generated using AI)

A policeman on security duty at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai Assembly constituency was injured after being attacked with a knife on Thursday, during polling for the state election.

According to police, the incident occurred at Booth No. 324 at Jamaliya Middle School in Poraiyar, where polling had been underway at a brisk pace since 7 am. Officials said voter turnout at the booth stood at 36.65% by 11 am.

The injured policeman was identified as Vignesh, a head constable attached to Kuthalam police station. He was on security duty at the booth when a man suddenly attacked him with a small knife, police said. The assailant allegedly inflicted multiple stab injuries on Vignesh’s neck and both hands.