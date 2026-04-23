Tamil Nadu election: Constable stabbed at polling booth by man who ‘bore resentment towards policemen’

Head Constable Vignesh was on security duty at a booth in Poraiyar, in Mayiladuthurai Assembly constituency, when he was attacked.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
2 min readChennaiUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Tamil Nadu polling booth attackAccording to police, the incident occurred at Booth No. 324 at Jamaliya Middle School in Poraiyar. (Photo generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

A policeman on security duty at a polling booth in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai Assembly constituency was injured after being attacked with a knife on Thursday, during polling for the state election.

According to police, the incident occurred at Booth No. 324 at Jamaliya Middle School in Poraiyar, where polling had been underway at a brisk pace since 7 am. Officials said voter turnout at the booth stood at 36.65% by 11 am.

The injured policeman was identified as Vignesh, a head constable attached to Kuthalam police station. He was on security duty at the booth when a man suddenly attacked him with a small knife, police said. The assailant allegedly inflicted multiple stab injuries on Vignesh’s neck and both hands.

Must Read | liveTamil Nadu Election 2026 Live Updates: State records 82.24% voter turnout till 5 pm

Vignesh, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Poraiyar. Doctors administered stitches, and his condition is said to be stable.

The accused was identified as Prabhakaran, a retired serviceman from Kattucheri. Preliminary inquiry found that he allegedly bore resentment towards police personnel and had been involved in a similar assault on a policeman a few years ago.

Poraiyar police have arrested Prabhakaran and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 23: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments