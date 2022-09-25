scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Tamil Nadu police warns of slapping NSA against those impeding public peace

Security personnel speak with Popular Front of India (PFI) workers protesting against the raid of NIA at the PFI office, in Chennai (PTI photo)

Amid continuing incidents of Sangh Parivar activists’ properties being targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the Tamil Nadu police on Sunday warned of slapping the stringent National Security Act against those indulging in such acts.

A release from the office of DGP C Sylendra Babu said investigation is being held in connection with various incidents of explosive substances being hurled at the premises of the members of “some organisations”, and 250 people have been enquired so far.

Without specifying the numbers, he said arrests have also been recorded in connection with the incidents.

Similar fresh incidents — from Madurai, Salem and Kanyakumari — where unidentified miscreants hurled such substances were reported from the state.

Earlier, the premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS, mainly in and around Coimbatore, were targeted in the wake of NIA raids against the PFI earlier this week, with the BJP holding the radical Islamist outfit responsible for the incidents.

Police said the miscreants hurled “kerosene-filled” bottles.

On Sunday, the DGP said security has been beefed up in Coimbatore with the deployment of around 3,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force and the state commando force, among others.

“It is being warned that those impeding public peace through such acts will be arrested under the NSA,” the DGP said. ADGP (Law and Order) P Thamarai Kannan was camping in Coimbatore.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 01:41:33 pm
