Tamil Nadu police say Army jawan was attacked in family feud

The prime accused DMK councillor is the uncle of Lance Naik M Prabhu, who succumbed to injuries on February 14, according to police.

The Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people, including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle.

“Some political parties and politicians are spreading false messages and rumours… thereby tarnishing the image (of police). I repeat: it was an assault between two close blood relatives over a petty dispute and it had absolutely no political angle. We will initiate strict action against those spreading rumours,” Krishnagiri superintendent of police Saroj Kumar Thakur told reporters Thursday.

According to police, the prime accused in the case, A Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, is the uncle of M Prabhu, the deceased lance naik who was home on Pongal leave.

The officer said that Chinnasamy picked up a fight on February 8 with Prabhu’s family over the use of a public water tank. The same evening, Chinnasamy and his relatives allegedly assaulted Prabhu, his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, and their parents.

Thakur added that police swiftly arrested six people on February 9. On February 15, a day after Prabhu succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault, the rest of the accused people were arrested.

The officer said he had briefed Army officials and assured them that police would take all measures to ensure justice for Prabhu and his injured brother Prabhakaran and provide all support to their family.