scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu police say Army jawan was attacked in family feud

The Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people, including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle.

Lance Naik M Prabhu, 28, was home on Pongal leave when the incident occurred.
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu police say Army jawan was attacked in family feud
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The prime accused DMK councillor is the uncle of Lance Naik M Prabhu, who succumbed to injuries on February 14, according to police.

The Tamil Nadu police have ruled out any political angle to the death of a 28-year-old Army jawan following an assault allegedly by people, including a DMK councillor, who is his uncle.

“Some political parties and politicians are spreading false messages and rumours… thereby tarnishing the image (of police). I repeat: it was an assault between two close blood relatives over a petty dispute and it had absolutely no political angle. We will initiate strict action against those spreading rumours,” Krishnagiri superintendent of police Saroj Kumar Thakur told reporters Thursday.

According to police, the prime accused in the case, A Chinnasamy, a DMK councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat, is the uncle of M Prabhu, the deceased lance naik who was home on Pongal leave.

The officer said that Chinnasamy picked up a fight on February 8 with Prabhu’s family over the use of a public water tank. The same evening, Chinnasamy and his relatives allegedly assaulted Prabhu, his brother Prabhakaran, also in the Army, and their parents.

Thakur added that police swiftly arrested six people on February 9. On February 15, a day after Prabhu succumbed to the injuries sustained during the assault, the rest of the accused people were arrested.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

The officer said he had briefed Army officials and assured them that police would take all measures to ensure justice for Prabhu and his injured brother Prabhakaran and provide all support to their family.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 16:30 IST
Next Story

Styling tips from B-town celebs to make your spring vacation a fashionable affair

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close