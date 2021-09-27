Tamil Nadu police arrest 3,325 history-sheeters, seize 1,117 weapons in statewide storming operation

The Tamil Nadu police have arrested 3,325 history-sheeters and seized 1,117 weapons, including seven country-made pistols, in a statewide storming operation, ordered by director general of police (DGP) C Sylender Babu.

The operation was ordered following a series of murders in the state, including beheading, recently. As per a release, since Thursday, the police have identified 21,592 persons with criminal backgrounds. Meanwhile, 2,526 were released from custody based on a peace bond signed by them.

The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday said three high-profile criminals, including Arcot Suresh (43) of Vellore, who has five murder cases and 15 other cases pending against him, were arrested. According to the police, Suresh had been booked under the Goondas Act five times and lodged in prison. The Chennai police said an intense search operation for 2,439 history-sheeters led to the arrest of 257. The police have seized 52 weapons including 45 sickles in Chennai.