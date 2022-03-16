Tamil Nadu police say history-sheeter killed in encounter in Tirunelveli

The Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they had killed in an encounter “Neeravi” Murugan, a history-sheeter with about 60 cases (including murder) registered against him in Thoothukudi, Madurai and Erode, among other districts.

Speaking to reporters, Tirunelveli superintendent of police P Saravanan said that a police officer had opened fire on Murugan in self-defence when he attacked them with sickles near Kalakadu in the district. They had gone in search of him in connection with a robbery reported from Dindigul, the police added.

“When Dindigul sub-inspector Isakki Raja and his team surrounded Murugan near Kalakadu today, he attacked the police officials with sickles. In an act of self-defence, he fired one round from his handgun and Murugan died. A case has been registered at Kalakadu police station and details will be sent to the magistrate,” Saravanan said.

Murugan’s body was sent to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. Four policemen who suffered injuries in the head and the chest have also been provided treatment at the district hospital.

The police superintendent said Murugan used to target rob people, especially women, at gunpoint. The police are inquiring if there were more people with him before he died.

The police cordoned off the site of the alleged encounter and were not allowing the public to enter the area.

Murugan, who hailed from Thoothukudi district, was arrested near Valliyur in Tirunelveli in 2019. In 2015, a video of his robbing a schoolteacher in Chennai went viral on social media.

Based on the orders of the director general of police, special teams were formed recently to deal with rowdy elements and gangsters in the state.