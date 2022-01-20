Tamil Nadu: Cop suspended for Facebook comment against DMK government

A 55-year-old sub-inspector of the Flower Bazaar police station was suspended after his reply to a Facebook post taking a shot at the DMK government went viral. The police department accused him of spreading fake news on social media.

The officer, identified as G Sekar, through a profile named Sekar Sekar, had allegedly passed a comment taking a dig at the government for not providing the promised incentive to the police.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced that the government would provide cash assistance of Rs 5,000 to personnel across the state in view of the service they provided during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Someone through the barbaric language promised to provide Rs 5,000 which hasn’t come. Instead of speaking about that, people are asking about the never promised lakh rupees without understanding what was conveyed in Hindi,” the post read.

A screenshot of the post went viral on social media. Based on the orders of Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, an enquiry was conducted and the accused officer was suspended.

In another incident, two officers, who were shunted to the modern control room for their involvement in an assault of a law student, have been suspended.

P-6 Kodungaiyur police station head constable Bhoominathan and Grade-I constable Uthirakumaran were accused of assaulting Abdul Raheem (21), a law student from a college in the city, after an argument broke out over wearing of face masks. Raheem was arrested and later released on bail. His pictures and videos with bruise marks all over his body had gone viral on social media platforms.

After the matter reached the senior officials, S Rajeshwari, Joint Commissioner (West), conducted an enquiry and placed the officers under Vacancy Reserve.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Rajeshwari said both the officers have been suspended. She added that they have initiated a departmental action against three other officers, including Nazeema, AWPS inspector of MKB Nagar, who was on night duty during the incident, Rajan, crime inspector, Kodungaiyur, and another officer identified as Hemanth.