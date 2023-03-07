scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Tamil Nadu Police book OpIndia CEO, editor-in-chief for ‘fake news’ creating sense of fear among migrant workers

Bihar rural development secretary D Balamurugan, who was in Tamil Nadu to interact with workers from the northern state, expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu government’s measures to ease the fear among migrant workers.

Bihar rural development secretary D Balamurugan interacts with workers from the northern state in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu Police Monday booked OpIndia chief executive officer Rahul Roushan and editor-in-chief Nupur J Sharma for allegedly carrying “fake news” on the right-wing news portal and creating a sense of fear among migrant labourers in the state.

The Thiruninravur police, coming under the jurisdiction of the Avadi city police commissionerate, said one Suryaprakash of the IT wing of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) complained that OpIndia was spreading “fake news” that migrant workers from other states were being attacked in Tamil Nadu and creating a sense of fear among them. The complaint further noted a risk of conflict between the locals and the workers from other states.

The police booked the case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statements conducting to public mischief),

Citing Hindi news websites, OpIndia, wrote in an article last week, “They (migrant labourers from Bihar) have alleged that as many as 15 people have lost their lives in the “Talibani” style attacks being carried out against the Hindi-speaking migrant labourers in the state.”

Explained |Why migrant workers’ issues recur: The absence of data and coordination between states

Meanwhile, Bihar rural development secretary D Balamurugan, who was in Tamil Nadu to interact with workers from the northern state, expressed confidence in the Tamil Nadu government’s measures to ease the fear among migrant workers.

“Few videos circulated through WhatsApp and other social media platforms with a message that these incidents (alleged attacks) happened with Bihari labourers – that news is fake. That has been confirmed, verified,” the news agency ANI quoted Balamurugan as saying.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:44 IST
