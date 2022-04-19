scorecardresearch
‘Baseless’: TN Police junks allegations of attack on Governor R N Ravi’s convoy

The protests were part of the larger criticism being faced by Governor Ravi for delaying and stopping some important legislations passed by the state Assembly.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
Updated: April 19, 2022 9:06:38 pm
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has been facing protests across the state for quite sometime. (File Photo)

The Tamil Nadu Police Tuesday junked allegations that Governor R N Ravi’s convoy was attacked by DMK cadres with stones and flags and called them “baseless”.

BJP state chief K Annamalai had alleged that the Governor’s convoy was shown black flags as it passed through Mayiladuthurai to attend an event at the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi: The former cop and interlocutor now at the receiving end of DMK’s boycott

The protests were part of the larger criticism being faced by Governor Ravi for delaying and stopping some important legislations passed by the state Assembly. The police issued a statement detailing the steps being taken by the department to ensure his smooth passage despite protests.

Following the reports, BJP state president Annamalai demanded an apology from Chief Minister M K Stalin over the incident. “Today’s incident was not only an attack on the Governor by some DMK cadres, but one that was instigated by the repeated statements made by the leaders of the party. CM Stalin should apologise or step down,” Annamalai said, while adding that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take action against those responsible.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Over 100 protestors from DMK and its allies, including Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK, CPI, CPM, and minority outfits Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and SDPI, had organised protests and raised slogans like: “Go Back Governor” and “Go Back, Ravi”.

The police, however, ensured a smooth passage for him by deploying hundreds of personnel, and barricading and blocking the protestors.

