‘Baseless’: TN Police junks allegations of attack on Governor R N Ravi’s convoy

The Tamil Nadu Police Tuesday junked allegations that Governor R N Ravi’s convoy was attacked by DMK cadres with stones and flags and called them “baseless”.

BJP state chief K Annamalai had alleged that the Governor’s convoy was shown black flags as it passed through Mayiladuthurai to attend an event at the Dharmapuram Adheenam mutt.

The protests were part of the larger criticism being faced by Governor Ravi for delaying and stopping some important legislations passed by the state Assembly. The police issued a statement detailing the steps being taken by the department to ensure his smooth passage despite protests.

TN | Workers & functionaries of various political parties waved black flags at Governor RN Ravi’s convoy near Mannampanthal as he was heading to the mutt. They cited delays made by Governor in approving bills & resolutions passed at Assembly for their ire against the Governor pic.twitter.com/1ejOImbi1r — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Following the reports, BJP state president Annamalai demanded an apology from Chief Minister M K Stalin over the incident. “Today’s incident was not only an attack on the Governor by some DMK cadres, but one that was instigated by the repeated statements made by the leaders of the party. CM Stalin should apologise or step down,” Annamalai said, while adding that he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take action against those responsible.

Over 100 protestors from DMK and its allies, including Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), Dalit leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK, CPI, CPM, and minority outfits Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) and SDPI, had organised protests and raised slogans like: “Go Back Governor” and “Go Back, Ravi”.

The police, however, ensured a smooth passage for him by deploying hundreds of personnel, and barricading and blocking the protestors.