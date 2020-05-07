Tamil Nadu police arrest man who claimed to have found ‘herbal’ cure for Covid-19

Thanikasalam was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police for spreading false information through newspapers and social media. Thanikasalam was arrested by Tamil Nadu Police for spreading false information through newspapers and social media.

A man, who claimed to have found a herbal medicine to cure Covid-19 and later spread the message through his social media pages, has been arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police’ Central Crime Branch Wednesday.

On Monday, the director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy lodged a police complaint against one Thanikasalam for spreading false information through newspapers and social media. According to a release by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, Thanikasalam had been running a Siddha hospital near the Koyembedu bus stand without any medical qualification.

The release added that under section 8 of the Epidemic Disease Act and Regulations, any kind of information published on electronic media without the approval of Director of Public Health, Medical Education Board, Rural Health Services, District collector was banned. “Thanikasalam claimed that he had found a medicine that could cure Covid-19 and spread false information through newspapers and social media putting people’s lives at risk. The director of Indian Medicine Homeopathy has formally lodged a complaint and the action was being initiated on him,” the release said.

According to local reports, Thanikasalam had uploaded more than 70 videos across his social media channels and on his website. In his videos, he had claimed that the herbal medicine formulated by him could cure the infected people within 48 hours. He said he is ready to be infected by Covid-19 and will get cured by his own medicine. He had even claimed that a person who was refused treatment by the London doctors was cured by him.

On his Facebook page, he has uploaded videos where had said that a degree has nothing to do with discovery. He had said “Siddhas like Agathiyar, Pogar, Pulipani Siddhar didn’t have any formal education but they found various medicines to cure diseases. Likewise, I can cure any disease and I don’t require a degree to do that.”

He even said wearing masks, or other safety equipment won’t save people from getting infected to Covid-19. He also slammed the Siddha Medical Council stating despite various research, they haven’t found a medicine in the past 70 years.

Thanikasalam has been arrested section 54 of Disaster Management Act (Whoever makes or circulates a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic, shall on conviction, be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with fine), Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience of an order promulgated by a public servant).

