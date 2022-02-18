Tamil Nadu to punish cops who harass LGBTQ+ persons

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules, making harassment of LGBTQ+ persons by the state police a punishable offence by law.

Through a government order released on January 29, 2022, S K Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, said the amendment was added to the Tamil Nadu Subordinate Police Officers’ Conduct Rules 1964, where rule 24C will be added below rule 24B of the conduct rules, which states that police officers must not harass LGBTQ+ persons and those working for the community’s wellbeing.

Tamil Nadu Civic Polls Live News | Follow latest updates

“No police officer shall indulge in any act of harassment of any person belonging to the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual + Community and the persons working for the welfare of the said community,” the order read.

The order also added that for the purpose of this rule, “harassment does not include the right of police to make any enquiry as per the procedure established by law.”

Last year, the Madras High Court had directed the police to refrain from harassing LGBTQ+ activists, NGOs and members of the community. Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the police department to refrain from harassing activists and those belonging to NGOs working for the LGBTQ+ individuals, and not just the people who belong to the community. Passing orders, the judge said a specific clause is to be added in the Police Conduct Rules providing that any harassment by them to the persons belonging to the LGBTQ+ community and/or to the activists and NGO workers, will be treated as misconduct and will entail a punishment for the same.