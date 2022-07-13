Tamil Nadu: PMK founder Ramadoss tests Covid-19 positive

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss Wednesday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have been suffering from throat pain since yesterday; the tests today evening confirmed that I am Covid-19 positive. I have isolated myself at Thailapuram residence,” he wrote on Twitter.

The veteran politician said people needed to be careful as the virus was spreading rapidly. “Everyone must wear masks. They should get vaccinated without fail,” he added.

Ramadoss also said all political workshops and classes that were to be conducted at Thailapuram have been postponed and a newer date will be announced later.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin tested positive for Covid-19 Tuesday and is currently in self-isolation.

Tamil Nadu Wednesday recorded 2,269 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 35,08,526. Of the new cases, Chennai registered 729, followed by Chengalpattu with 378. With 2,697 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the active case tally stood at 18,282. No death was recorded Wednesday, and the toll remained at 38,028.