Tamil Nadu: PMK allies didn’t adhere to coalition dharma during Assembly polls, says Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader S Ramadoss on Sunday claimed that the party’s alliance partners didn’t adhere to coalition dharma which led to their defeat in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

The party was allotted 23 seats in the AIADMK-led alliance. “We should have won all 23 seats or 20 seats or at least 15 seats; but since the alliance parties violated the coalition dharma, we managed to win just five seats,” he said.

The PMK founder said he started the party for the welfare of the two crore people in the Vanniyar community. The party won four seats when it contested alone and later entered into an alliance following some people’s advice, Ramadoss said, adding that a political alliance nowadays translates to backstabbing. He pointed out that while the PMK cadres worked hard for the victory of their alliance partners, the latter didn’t reciprocate the same.

Ramadoss urged the party cadres to work hard to ensure that the PMK emerges victorious in the upcoming urban local body elections. Explaining that it was painful to be pushed to a situation in which one has to seek seats from other parties after every election, he said the party cadres should be angry about this and must strive towards making PMK the ruling party in the state and his son Anbumani Ramadoss as its chief minister. He also urged Vanniyars in other parties to vote for the party.

The PMK founder said the party has approached the Supreme Court with regard to the 10.5 per cent quota for the Vanniyars, formally known as the Vanniyakula Kshatriyas, within the 20 per cent quota for Most Backward Classes (MBC) in government jobs and education in the state. Terming it unconstitutional, the Madras High Court had in November quashed the state government’s order on the quota.

The petitioners contended that if the reservation was implemented, the Vanniyar community would enjoy over 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admission while those from other castes would have to share the remaining quota.