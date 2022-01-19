Strive to achieve balanced growth in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin tells planning commission

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday called upon the State Planning Commission to evolve appropriate strategy which is not only need-based but could also spur development so as to ensure a balanced growth in all aspects in the State.

Although Tamil Nadu is an advanced State in many ways, especially its achievement in combining developmental projects and social reform, what is needed is a holistic approach for a balanced growth, the Chief Minister said addressing the members of State Planning Commission at Ezhilagam.

“We must become advanced in all aspects including human resource development, quality of life, life expectancy, education, child development, poverty alleviation, welfare, human rights and social justice,” the Chief Minister who is the Chairman of the SPC, said.

The government is committed to take constructive steps to improve such aspects in Tamil Nadu, he said and asked the commission to bring out guidelines for the government to follow.

Also Read | I&B Ministry issues notice to channel over satire show taking a dig at PM

“I have often said that balanced growth is not prevalent in all the districts. We must admit that we do not yet have balanced growth. Inequalities exist in industrial development and it varies from district to district. There are inequalities in education as well. We find that poverty is low in some districts and high in other districts,” he said.

“Hence, a balanced growth model is needed for the whole of Tamil Nadu to eliminate these inequalities,” he said. The commission could consult experts in evolving strategies and also undertake a thorough research, hold consultation with stakeholders, make field trips and come up with workable solutions.

Also Read | Chennai: Lorry cleaner asphyxiated while cleaning septic tank

“Reduce the time interval between planning and implementation. I need not talk about the financial crisis in Tamil Nadu. Advice is required on reducing unnecessary expenses,” the Chief Minister said. Mechanism should be devised to generate income through sectors such as tourism, small businesses, handicrafts and handlooms. Business models must be financially viable and create jobs, he added.

“Think seriously about rural development and several other aspects and guide us. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a movement based on the principles of social justice, equality, self-respect, language, rights and State autonomy,” Stalin who is the president of the DMK which he piloted to victory in the Assembly elections, said.

Development of Tamil Nadu is the development of society and this is the real development. “If such a development is to be named, then it is the ‘Dravidian model’. Economy, education, social, ideology and functioning – all five must grow together. That is the Dravidian model,” he said.