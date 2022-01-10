Tamil Nadu permits Jallikattu with 300 bull tamers, 150 spectators

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued an order permitting Jallikattu (traditional bull taming events) across the state during the Pongal festival next week adhering to Covid-19 protocols.

According to a standard operating procedure (SOPs) issued by chief secretary V Irai Anbu, only 300 bull tamers will be allowed to participate in Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu (bull chasing) and Vadamadu events. For bull races, though, only 150 participants will be permitted.

All the participants need to provide a full-vaccination certificate and RT-PCR negative report obtained within 48 hours of the event. Event organisers, government officials and the spectators should also possess vaccination proof and RT-PCR negative reports.

The arenas will be capped at 50 per cent of their total capacity, that too for a maximum of 150 people.

Registration for the entry of bulls and their trainers has to be made three days before the event. All the bull tamers would be provided an identity card by respective district administrations.

Usually, a bull is accompanied by five to six people but due to the restrictions, only a master and his assistant would be allowed this time.

Jallikattu events are conducted adhering to the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Conduct of Jallikattu) Rules, 2017.