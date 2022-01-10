Tamil Nadu: Periyar statue desecrated in Coimbatore

A life-size statue of social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy was found desecrated in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district on Sunday. The statue in front of the Periyar study centre in Vellalore was garlanded with a pair of slippers and smeared with saffron powder by unidentified miscreants.

Members of Dravidar Kazhagam and other outfits gathered in front of the statue and raised slogans condemning the act and demanded that police bring the culprits to book.

The Podanur police inspected the place and assured action against those involved in the act. They registered a case and are using the CCTV visuals to trace the unidentified miscreants.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan and BJP leader Kushbhu Sundar condemned the act.

Absolutely appalled at what happened in Coimbatore yesterday. #ThanthaiPeriyar is revered by many and we have to respect that. Whoever is responsible for this shameful act, should be punished. Painting it orange is a clear indication of an act of mischief. Only cowards do that. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 10, 2022

Dravidar Kazhagam leader K Veeramani blamed the laxity of the police for such incidents. He said that the police should not disregard those who indulge in these acts as mentally challenged and instead take strict action against them.

Known as the ‘father of the Dravidian movement’, Periyar fought for gender and caste equality in Tamil Nadu. During the 1920s and 30s, Periyar combined social and political reform, and challenged the conservatism of the Congress and the mainstream national movement in the Tamil region. In the 1940s, Periyar launched Dravidar Kazhagam, which espoused an independent Dravida Nadu comprising Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada speakers.He died in 1973 at the age of 94.