Tamil Nadu pastor arrested for raping and impregnating minor girl : police

A Tamil Nadu pastor who was absconding for one and a half years after being booked for allegedly raping a minor girl has been arrested, police said.

Prince Charles (59) was arrested Wednesday from near Kalpakkam along with his 29-year-old son, both of whom allegedly raped the girl at a children’s home the latter had run since 2005. After the minor girl delivered a baby in 2020, according to police, Charles left them both in the care of a person in Chennai saying the girl had been cheated by someone.

The Mamallapuram all-women police station booked the pastor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after the children’s home caretaker found out that it was Charles who impregnated the girl, police said.

Both Charles and his son were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Police said the children’s home at Vayalur in Thiruvallur district had been operated without a registration for three years. It had around 50 children, including 30 girls.

At the age of six, the girl was left at the children’s home along with her brother by their parents from Attur in Salem district, according to police.