scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu pastor arrested for raping and impregnating minor girl : police

After the girl delivered a baby in 2020, according to police, the pastor left them both in the care of a person in Chennai saying that she had been cheated by someone.

Both Charles and his son were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

A Tamil Nadu pastor who was absconding for one and a half years after being booked for allegedly raping a minor girl has been arrested, police said.

Prince Charles (59) was arrested Wednesday from near Kalpakkam along with his 29-year-old son, both of whom allegedly raped the girl at a children’s home the latter had run since 2005. After the minor girl delivered a baby in 2020, according to police, Charles left them both in the care of a person in Chennai saying the girl had been cheated by someone.

The Mamallapuram all-women police station booked the pastor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after the children’s home caretaker found out that it was Charles who impregnated the girl, police said.

Also in Chennai |IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, suicide suspected

Both Charles and his son were remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit DosanjhPremium
‘1984 is in our collective subconscious’: Diljit Dosanjh
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...Premium
CM Shinde’s letter reveals: Vedanta told state to seek ‘Central Govt alig...
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...Premium
Months after they fled war, Indian students start making the journey back...
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concernsPremium
In the US’s F-16 package to Pakistan, India’s concerns

Police said the children’s home at Vayalur in Thiruvallur district had been operated without a registration for three years. It had around 50 children, including 30 girls.

More from Chennai

At the age of six, the girl was left at the children’s home along with her brother by their parents from Attur in Salem district, according to police.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 06:29:25 pm
Next Story

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 rioting case

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 16: Latest News
Advertisement