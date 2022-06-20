Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam seeks postponement of AIADMK general council meet, team Edappadi rejects

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and deputy coordinator R Vaithiyalingam have written a letter to party co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) requesting postponement of the party’s general council meeting scheduled on June 23.

Panneerselvam, popularly called OPS, is learnt to have claimed in the letter that the demand for ‘single leadership’ was raised at the district secretaries meeting on June 14 without any prior notice. The meeting was convened to discuss resolutions needed to be passed at the general council meeting of the party.

Notably, OPS and EPS have been running the AIADMK in a ‘dual leadership’ arrangement following the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 and the ouster of the then interim general secretary, VK Sasikala, from the party a year later.

“Several functionaries have appealed that they haven’t received the agenda for the general council meeting. Legal experts have opined that the meeting agenda needs to be determined prior to the meeting. Considering the above situations, and in the interest of the party, we (coordinator Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami) can postpone the scheduled meeting on June 23 and can later discuss and fix the date, venue and timing for the next meeting,” Panneerselvam wrote in the letter.

Panneerselvam claimed that several party workers were upset with the decision to discuss the issue of ‘single leadership’ and it may turn into a law and order problem.

However, veteran AIADMK leader KP Munusamy, who is said to be a confidante of Palaniswami, confirmed in a press meet held Monday, that the general council meeting will take place on the scheduled date.

When asked about Panneerselvam’s letter, Munusamy said he has not received the letter nor has he any knowledge of its content. He added that the decision to not invite any special guests at the general council meeting was taken with the approval of Panneerselvam.

Asked whether the meeting would take place if Panneerselvam decides to skip it, Munusamy said he was confident that OPS will participate in it.

“He has been part of the party for so many years, and has held key positions in the organisation. He is the coordinator of the party and we all have accepted him as our leader. He will definitely attend the general council meeting, and I believe both he and the co-coordinator will accept whatever decision is made at the meeting,” Munusamy said.

Meanwhile, a Dindigul-based AIADMK worker, S Suryamoorthy, has filed a case in a Chennai court seeking to stall the general council meeting.