Tamil Nadu: Panel formed to examine the impact of online rummy submits report

The four-member panel headed by retired Madras High Court Judge K Chandru tasked with examining the adverse effects of online rummy submitted its recommendations to Chief Minister MK Stalin Monday.

The other members of the panel were technical expert Sankararaman from IIT Madras, psychiatrist and SNEHA (a suicide prevention organisation) founder Lakshmi Vijayakumar, and Additional Director-General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede.

According to the official release, the panel that was formed on June 10 was asked to examine the potential risks of online rummy, such as financial loss and other effects including suicides. The members were asked to explore the adverse effects of such games, how the advertisements promoting online rummy impact the society and how to regulate them. They were provided two weeks to submit their recommendation to the government.

Stalin had said that based on the report of the committee, an ordinance would be promulgated. The release noted that the government will hold a discussion on the report in the cabinet meeting to be held Monday evening.

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to form a committee came in the backdrop of the recent rise in the number of suicide cases linked to online rummy in the state. Notably, a 29-year-old woman in Chennai died by suicide recently after reportedly losing close to Rs 10 lakh on online rummy.