Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Tamil Nadu: Palaniswami says DMK taking credit for projects started during AIADMK rule

Palaniswami alleges that Rs 48-crore tenders for 133 projects in Coimbatore had to be recalled because contractors were not willing to pay hefty commissions.

Palaniswami also said the government had made no progress on the DMK’s poll promise of getting an exemption for the state from NEET. (File)

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK interim general secretary and former chief minister, accused Tamil Nadu’s DMK government on Wednesday of taking credit for projects introduced during his rule.

“The current government, since the day it assumed charge, has been functioning in a lethargic manner. All the schemes that were introduced during the AIADMK period have now been inaugurated under this government. No big project has been introduced in the DMK period. The AIADMK government announced 11 medical colleges and a law college, but the DMK government took credit for inaugurating it. They are just inaugurating the projects completed during the AIADMK rule,” he told reporters in Salem.

Palaniswami said that Rs 48-crore tenders for 133 projects in Coimbatore had to be recalled because there were no bidders. “As they are demanding more commissions, no contractor is coming forward to take up work,” he alleged, adding that several projects were stalled across corporations, municipalities and panchayats in the state.

The AIADMK leader criticised the government also for hiking the power tariff and the property tax.

More from Chennai

Palaniswami also said the government had made no progress on the DMK’s poll promise of getting an exemption for the state from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 04:34:13 pm
