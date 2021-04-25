Stop diverting oxygen from Tamil Nadu to other states, Palaniswami writes to PM Modi

As the state government is expecting a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases that would be overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure within two weeks, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately cancel the diversion of 80 MTs of oxygen from Tamil Nadu to Andhra and Telangana.

Citing the growing medical oxygen requirement in Tamil Nadu due to high level of oxygen dependent active Covid-19 cases in the state, Palaniswami’s letter said Tamil Nadu would require up to 450 MT oxygen shortly, which is more than the state’s production capacity. “As compared to the maximum case number of around 58,000 during the previous surge in 2020, the active caseload has already increased to over a lakh today. This has increased the oxygen demand…” said Palaniswami’s letter to Modi.

Calling the National Medical Oxygen Allotment plan a wrong move as it had allocated only 220MTs for Tamil Nadu, the letter said it was this wrong assessment made by the Centre about Tamil Nadu’s requirement that led to the decision to divert 80MTs of oxygen from Sriperumbudur plant, near Chennai, to Andhra and Telangana states. “This is based on the wrong position that the existing oxygen consumption in Tamil Nadu is lower than the manufacturing capacity.” Citing the Petroleum and Safety Organisations (PESO) data, the letter said the consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310MTs as against the “inadequate allotment” made by the Centre.

The letter said the states, Andhra and Telangana, to which the oxygen allotment was made have lower number of active cases than Tamil Nadu and that they also have major steel industries located closer to them. Palaniswami said, “The diversion from Sriperumbudur plant which supplies to Chennai city with the second biggest caseload in South India seems to have no justification.”

“This needs to be immediately corrected… (it) can lead to major crises in Chennai and other districts.”

According to a latest estimate made by the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai city is likely to have at least 1.25 lakh active Covid-19 cases by May 15. And hospitals are already reporting more than 70% occupancy rate even as there are plenty of beds currently available at Covid care centres.