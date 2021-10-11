Tamil Nadu: Over 22 lakh people get jabs in fifth mega vaccination camp

Tamil Nadu inoculated 22.52 lakh people against Covid-19 in the fifth mega vaccination drive on Sunday. A total of 11,50,351 people received the first shot and 11,02,290 the second, said the Health Department. The earlier camps were held on September 12, 19, 26 and on October 3 in which 87,80,262 people were vaccinated.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian and principal secretary to the Health Department J Radhakrishnan inspected the camps. During a visit to a camp here, Stalin interacted with the people and healthcare workers. He was told that 65 per cent of the population were administered with the first dose and 22 per cent with the second.

Stalin urged the officials to intensify the vaccination exercise and instructed the Collectors to lay emphasis on reaching the targeted number of people to be inoculated. Today, the number of people vaccinated in the government centres breached the five- crore mark, a press release said.

Among districts, Chennai topped the list by vaccinating 1,63,884 people, Coimbatore 1,09,582, Salem 1,00,359, Tiruchirappalli 95,145 and Villupuram 91,575. Ranipet recorded the least with 17,183.

The vaccines were given in 32,017 health camps, as against the earlier 20,000, in primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadis, and schools between 7 AM and 7 PM.